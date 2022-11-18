Caesars introduces dog that can sniff out firearms

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Caesars has a new protector who can sniff out firearms.

Thursday "Chase" officially graduated from the company's K-9 training program.

Chase is now a "gun dog" with the security department.

He's a two-year-old German Shepherd adopted from the animal foundation after being found abandoned in the Summerlin area.

The manager of the K-9 program says he's a perfect example of the quality of dogs in shelters.

"It's hard to sell the idea of let's go to the shelter and get a dog -- we're going to get someone else's problem, but no... that's not true," Steve Martinez, Senior Manager, Caesars Entertainment K9 Program said. "We've proven it here today. We found Chase, we trained him... it goes to show if you put a little time into a dog, you can get him to do wonderful things."

Martinez says Chase is ready for active duty at the company's nine Las Vegas properties.