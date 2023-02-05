Cactus Park Elementary holds ribbon-cutting for new campus

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A new elementary charter school hosted its official ribbon-cutting on Saturday morning, welcoming prospective students and families to the new campus — which includes a farm!

Cactus Elementary Farm

Cactus Park Elementary School opened the new campus after welcoming its first group of students to a temporary space in August 2022.

According to a news release, the school "aims to revolutionize the idea of what is possible in public education," which families were able to witness up-close at the campus's on-site farm, which includes a chicken coop, a cactus garden and more.

School administrators said, in a news release, that students will be exposed to a "curriculum centered around mental health, social identity, academic excellence, and civic engagement."

Watch a video of the ribbon-cutting ceremony below: