CA congressman proposes 32 hour work week bill. What this could mean for small business owners.

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A California Congressman wants to make a 32 hour work week the new normal, but one small business owner says this could negatively impact his business and employees.

“It’s tricky because I care about my employees, and I also care about my business, and the thing about business is you got to play fair," Le'Charles Trask, co-owner of Trask's Chicken and Fish, said.

The 32-hour workweek act introduced by California Democratic U.S. Rep. Mark Takano will make it so any hours worked over 32 hours a week will have to be paid in overtime.

But Trask says this would negatively impact his employees since he would have to cut their hours and hire part-time employees to cover those hours and avoid paying overtime.

“It also gets tricky because we are experiencing supply issues, shortage issues, and now on top of that, you have to worry about labor, and if you go an hour over, now I’m paying overtime on 33 hours versus 41," Trask said.

If the bill passes, Trask says he will be forced to increase the price on certain menu items and make other changes to make sure his business stays afloat.

“Honestly, it means we would just be in here more. It’s not the ideal situation but you gotta do what you gotta do until we get to a healthy spot where we can afford to pay more people," Trask said.

There are certain benefits to this bill. For businesses that have switched to a 32-hour workweek, 25-40% of employees reported an increase in productivity, better work-life balance, and needing to use less sick time.