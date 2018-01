LAS VEGAS (KTNV) - As the long holiday weekend kicks off, many are heading to Mount Charleston to enjoy the snow before it melts.

For Mount Charleston visitors and business alike, this weekend has been a long time coming.



It’s the first time there’s been considerable snow during the season.



“For the amount of snow we got we’re very fortunate,” says Thomas Schneekloth, Mount Charleston Lodge. “A lot of people like to get charged up for the holidays but they missed it this year.”



Schneekloth says for the first time in his thirteen years of working on Mount Charleston, it’s the first time snow has come this late.



But better late than never, businesses is once again back open.



“Business is good people are coming up just to check it out.”

Mount Charleston is expecting the area to be especially busy through MLK weekend.