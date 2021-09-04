Busy Labor Day Weekend expected on Nevada roads

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Labor Day Weekend is the deadliest weekend on the roadways, and Nevada is on track to have its deadliest summer of the decade.

For the second consecutive year, Nevada has seen more traffic fatalities compared to this time last year with 208 deaths. It’s a 30% increase in comparison to 2019, with 51 more killed compared to this time last year.

Zero Fatalities is working to stop the fatal crashes on Nevada roads, but they need the public’s help.

“We’re just asking for patience, for sobriety and for folks to just wear their seatbelts,” said Andrew Bennett, the public information officer for the Nevada Office of Traffic Safety.

Experts believe there are more impaired drivers, speedsters and aggressive drivers on the highway.

“The general attitude of the public is a little more hostile in general,” Bennett said. “We’re equating what we’re seeing on airlines with some of the violent incidents that we’re seeing there, are translating behind the wheel.”

It’s why Nevada is partnering with Lyft, offering discount rides for those buzzing around town during the Labor Day Weekend.

The code is RIDESMARTLDW. The promotion is activated from Friday to Monday morning at 6 a.m.

As for travelers venturing farther out, Labor Day travel is expected to be busier than it was even before the pandemic.

“A lot of people have that desire to travel and the majority of folks are going to be doing so in their car,” said Sergio Avila, spokesperson for AAA Nevada.

Even as Southern Nevada has some of the highest gas prices and tighter COVID restrictions, it’s not deterring travelers from crossing state lines.

“Hotel bookings actually increased this year compared to the pre-pandemic levels. So to us, that’s an indicator that people want to travel and that people are traveling.”

Nevada Traffic Safety is also asking drivers to call 901 or *NHP to report a suspected impaired driver.