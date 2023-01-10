Businesses in Las Vegas valley look to capitalize on tourism in 2023

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — As CES 2023 comes to an end, local business owners are looking forward to many more huge events in 2023.

"Las Vegas is the place to be in 2023," said Lori Nelson-Kraft, Senior VP of communications at the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority.

From NFL Pro Bowl to Formula 1, the year will be packed with events that will help tourism continue to skyrocket in Las Vegas. Some other events that many are looking forward to include the opening of the Durango Casino and Resort, as well as the MSG Sphere at the LINQ Promenade.

And local business owners say they will be there, excited to capitalize on it all.

“Social media — everybody that comes to Vegas, goes to social media and finds us," said local business owner, Joseph Adams.

Adams is the owner of Stuff My Turkey, a local soul food restaurant on Sahara and Decatur (previously located on the Strip). He's been able to maintain over 17,000 followers, which include loyal customers from both in and out of state.

“We still get the same [tourists] that come to the strip, and they bring their families and friends," said Adams.

