Businesses take hit with late snow start on Mount Charleston

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) - Mount Charleston finally saw its first snow of the season, and many were out in full force to enjoy it.

But December 20th is later than unusual. People who live in the Rainbow Canyon subdivision say normally, they see the first snow much earlier, usually around Thanksgiving.

In fact, this year is the latest start since 2007, when the first snow of the season also came in December. The latest ever was in 1999-2000, when the first snow wasn't recorded until January.

Because of the late start, some of the businesses on the mountain have taken a hit. The cabins at the Mount Charleston Lodge had seen a few cancellations before the snow hit. But now they say they're booked.

"It's been a bit of a slow start to the season but now we got the mountain tops covered so we're hoping to recoup the slow time we've been experiencing," says Director of Operations Thomas Schneekloth.

Schneekloth says last year, they had the opposite problem. They had too much snow and had to close for part of the season when they lost power.

"It's feast or famine," he says. He says now that snow season has begun, he's hoping for a boost during the holiday season.