Business leaders celebrate impact of Golden Knights' championship win

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Inside a ballroom at the Orleans Hotel and Casino on Thursday, it looked and sounded more like a Golden Knights home game than a business luncheon.

But the latter is exactly what was taking place as the Las Vegas Chamber of Commerce gathered to recognize the Stanley Cup Champions at the "Power Play Luncheon."

Speakers included former Vegas player Deryk Engelland and Golden Knights President Kerry Bubolz.

Mary Beth Sewald, president and CEO of the Chamber, said the Golden Knights have done a lot for the Las Vegas area.

"They were there for us right after October 1 and what they've given to this community is really something that we can't repay," Sewald said. "It's been a major shot in the arm for our small business community to have the Vegas Golden Knights."

Bubolz said being active in the community has been a priority since the franchise's earliest days.

"Even prior to our first game, being great on and off the ice, that was an initiative from our owner, Bill Foley," Bubolz said. "It's been our mission since day one. Being great off the ice, it's about going to the community, not waiting for the community to come to you."

With the first preseason game of the 2023-24 season just over two months away — Sept. 24 at San Jose — Bubolz said he's excited for the new hockey season to get here, partly because the team has a new local television partner.

Earlier this year, the team announced a deal with Scripps Sports — a division of the E.W. Scripps Company, which owns Channel 13 KTNV — to televise all non-nationally exclusive games.

The change will allow for more fans in the Las Vegas area — and in the region — to watch games on TV.

"We've got a lot to do to get ready with our new partners at Scripps Sports," Bubolz said. "We're super excited."

At the team's regular season home opener Oct. 10, the Golden Knights will unveil their new Stanley Cup championship banner at T-Mobile Arena.

"When you go longer with the playoffs, the season doesn't really stop," Bubolz said.