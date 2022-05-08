Bus on fire at Charleston and Pecos on Sunday

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — On Sunday afternoon, the Clark County Fire Department said that a bus was on fire at the intersection of Charleston Boulevard and Pecos Road.

BUS FIRE UPDARE: Fire is OUT, RTC bus, no injuries, cause U/I, crews picking up. CHARLESTON & PECOS. #PIO1NEWS pic.twitter.com/WFt4JPOIwm — Las Vegas FireRescue (@LasVegasFD) May 8, 2022

The fire department said that there were no passengers on board, no one on the bus, and there were no injuries reported. No surrounding buildings were said to catch on fire as well.