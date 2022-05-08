Watch
Bus on fire at Charleston and Pecos on Sunday

Posted at 3:26 PM, May 08, 2022
LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — On Sunday afternoon, the Clark County Fire Department said that a bus was on fire at the intersection of Charleston Boulevard and Pecos Road.

The fire department said that there were no passengers on board, no one on the bus, and there were no injuries reported. No surrounding buildings were said to catch on fire as well.

