Burning Man announces cancelation of this year's festival

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The decision has been made to cancel Burning Man 2021.

According to a post on the festival's website, they believe that it is necessary to wait until 2022 because of the coronavirus pandemic. The organizers say that they have been busy projection all the possible scenarios that would allow them to bring back the "desert city" in 2021 but ultimately decided to focus on Black Rock City 2022 instead.

The organizers also offered several suggestion on how people can keep the spirit of Burning Man alive during the pandemic.

Burning Man is a yearly festival that is held in the Black Rock Desert about 120 miles north of Reno. It describes itself as an annual experiment in a temporary community dedicated to radical self-expression and self-reliance.

READ THE ANNOUNCEMENT