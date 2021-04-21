Burlesque legend 'Tempest Storm' dies in Las Vegas home

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Today, burlesque legend Tempest Storm passed away at the age of 93 in her home in Las Vegas at 5:55 p.m. as confirmed by her longtime manager Harvey Robbins.

Born Annie Blanche Banks on Feb. 29, 1928, she lived a life in the lights as one of the most famous exotic dancers to ever grace the stage. An unparalleled performer known as “The Queen of Exotic Dancers,” she was linked off stage to the likes of Elvis Presley and President John F. Kennedy. She was also best friends at one time with Marilyn Monroe.

Storm was working as a carhop waitress in Los Angeles when a patron suggested she should consider striptease as a profession.

She auditioned for the Follies Theater and was hired as a chorus dancer. Three weeks later, she became a stripper.

She was a regular performer for many years around the country, including Las Vegas, and featured in numerous men’s magazines and burlesque movies. She was the first burlesque dancer to make six figures and she insured her breasts for $1 million in 1957.

She officially retired from regular performances in 1995 at the age of 67. She continued to make occasional guest appearances and perform at the annual Burlesque Hall of Fame events through 2010.

"She passed peacefully at her home with loved ones by her side,” said Robbins.