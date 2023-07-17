Bureau of Land Management proposes sales of 900 acres of land throughout valley

(KTNV) — The Bureau of Land Management is seeking public comments on a proposal to sell almost 900 acres of public lands in Las Vegas.

Officials say the public lands are in compliance with the Southern Nevada Public Land Management.

The 17 parcels of public lands that the BLM is offering includes 10 within Clark County, six in the City of Las Vegas and one in the City of Henderson.

"More specifically, 11 are in the northwest part of the Las Vegas Valley near State Route 157, Kyle Canyon Road, and Interstate 215, five are in the southwest part of the Las Vegas Valley near Blue Diamond Road, and one is in the southeast part of the Las Vegas Valley east of Las Vegas Boulevard and north of Via Inspirada," BLM officials said.

The comment period is open for 45 days since a Notice of Realty Action posted July 12, and will close August 28. The actions also says there is a partial termination of 1.25 acres of the Recreation and Public Purposes Act classification that is located within the SNPLMA boundary.

"In accordance with the SNPLMA, 85 percent of the funds generated by this sale will be used throughout Nevada for projects such as the development of parks, trails, and natural areas, capital improvements on Federal lands, acquisition of environmentally sensitive land, hazardous fuels reduction, and landscape restoration projects," officials said. "Additionally, five percent of the revenue goes to the State of Nevada General Education Fund and ten percent is directed to the Southern Nevada Water Authority."

The sale will take place on November 1, 2023, at 8 a.m. on EnergyNet’s website.

Written comments about this sale should be mailed to BLM Las Vegas Field Office, Assistant Field Manager, Division of Lands, 4701 N. Torrey Pines Drive, Las Vegas, NV 89130 or faxed to (702) 515-5010.

For more information about modified competitive sales, please contact Brad Gallimore, BLM Realty Specialist, at (702) 515-5069 or sgallimore@blm.gov.

Information provided in this article was released by the Bureau of Land Management.