Bureau of Land Management offering $10,000 reward for information on burro shooting

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A 6-year-old burro was shot and killed north of Pahrump in November. Now, officials with the Bureau of Land Management (BLM) are offering $10,000 for information leading to the conviction of the person, or people, responsible for harassing and killing the animal.

A property owner near Last Chance Mountain found the young female burro dead from a gunshot wound on November 28, 2022 and contacted the BLM Southern Nevada District.

Officials determined the burro was shot sometime within the three days prior of November 28.

“The BLM is asking for the public’s help for information on this tragic situation and ultimately lead us to those responsible,” said BLM Special Agent Brady Blasdell.

BLM asks anyone with information about the incident to call the BLM crime hotline at (775) 861-6550.