Bureau of Land Management announces 5,000-acre solar panel project near Indian Springs

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Bureau of Land Management announced a new 5,000-acre solar panel project near Indian Springs earlier this week and is now seeking public comment.

The Bonanza Solar Project is still seeking approval, but is projected to generate up to 300 megawatts of solar energy and battery storage for communities in southwest Nevada, including Las Vegas.

According to a news release, the project's construction is anticipated to take 12 months, which would include the construction, operation, and eventually decommissioning of solar panels, battery energy storage, and associated infrastructure. The development would occupy approximately half of the 5,133-acre application area on public lands west on Indian Springs, approximately 30 miles northwest of Las Vegas.

"A notice of intent to amend the Las Vegas Resource Management Plan and prepare an Environmental Impact Statement for the proposed Bonanza Solar Project in Clark and Nye counties will publish in the Federal Register on June 5," a release said. "Opening a 45-day public comment period that closes July 20, 2023."

Additionally, the release indicated that comments the BLM received during the solar variance process for the project, which was completed in April, will also be considered for the development of the Environmental Impact Statement.

More information, including information on how to provide comments, is available on the project ePlanning website.