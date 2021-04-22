Burbank police release video of officer shooting, killing Las Vegas man

BURBANK, Calif. (KTNV) — Police in Burbank, California, have released bodycam and surveillance video of an officer shooting and killing a Las Vegas man.

According to police, officers were called out for reports of a child wandering in a parking lot alone last month when they found a 7-year-old who was waiting for his father, David William Kahler.

Kahler is captured on video driving up in what police say was a stolen car.

Police say bodycam video shows Kahler pulling out a gun and pointing it at officers. That's when the police shot him.

He was taken to a hospital where he later died.

The investigation is ongoing.