Bunkerville man died in single-vehicle rollover crash on Interstate 15

OVERTON (KTNV) — Nevada Highway Patrol says a preliminary investigation revealed that on May 30 at about 1:35 am, a grey Nissan Rogue was traveling south on State Route 170, south of Scrub Lane.

For reasons unknown, NHP says the driver of the Nissan failed to drive within the marked travel lane.

The Nissan crossed over the center line, traveled through the northbound travel lane and into the dirt shoulder where the vehicle struck an embankment and overturned, causing the unrestrained driver to be ejected from the vehicle, NHP says.

The driver and only occupant of the vehicle died due to injuries from the crash and was pronounced dead by the Clark County Coroner’s Office.

The male driver of the Nissan Rouge has been identified as 33-year-old Cesar Luiz Sandoval from Bunkerville.

This crash remains under investigation.

This marks the Nevada Highway Patrol – Southern Command’s 28th fatal crash resulting in 35 fatalities for 2021