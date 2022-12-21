Bullhead City hosting community-wide electronic waste and paper shred event

BULLHEAD CITY, AZ (KTNV) — In partnership with Nevada State Recycling and Mohave Shred, Bullhead City will host a community-wide electronic waste and paper shred event on Saturday, January 7, from 8 a.m. to noon.

The event will take place in the Bullhead City Justice parking lot at 1255 Marina Blvd. and is open to residents of the surrounding communities.

Nevada State Recycling will accept a range of electronic items for free at the event, including appliances, chargers, computers, phones, and televisions. Hard drives will be removed and destroyed from phones and computers.

Mohave Shred will shred papers for a nominal fee of $5 per banker-sized box, with a limit of ten boxes per household. For more information about the Community Recycling Event, visit www.bullheadcity.com/recycle