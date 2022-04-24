Building fire near Arts District on East Charleston Boulevard

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Clark County Fire Department was on scene of a fire at a two story vacant building near the Arts District at 300 E. Charleston Blvd.

According to an updated release, firefighters entered the building and found a small fire on the first floor and quickly extinguished it. But when they went to see if the fire spread, they found fire in the void space between the first and second floors and in the attic running across the building. A second alarm was then requested for additional personnel.

Approximately 65 fire personnel were on scene with 25 fire units. The fire was mostly out in less than 30 minutes.

No injuries have been reported according to the press release.

Fire investigators have the fire listed as under investigation.