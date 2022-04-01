Building a better North Las Vegas

NORTH LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Making North Las Vegas a better place to live. A longtime resident says perceptions are changing about the city thanks to new development and services.

"I just want viewers to know that North Las Vegas is a great city to live in."

Trina Jiles has a strong connection with North Las Vegas, living in the city all her life. She owns a business here, Gritz Café, and has a home in Aliante.

"It's a place where you can raise a family away from all the gaming activity but also you have a good quality of life,” she said.

A quality of life with a lower cost of living. The median home value in North Las Vegas is about $274,000. That's lower than the valley's median price of about $425,000.

"People want to live closer to where they work. Gas prices have gone up, so it's really important for us to think about those things."

Jiles is aware of the stigma attached to living here. While city leaders say they have been fighting to improve the image of North Las Vegas for years, they are now able to do it in a more positive way with new things to offer residents and additional police officers on the streets.

"We're building quality parks. We're making sure our residents are protected. They have the services. They have a beautiful place to live,” Councilmember Isaac Barron said.

Jiles says the more affordable housing helps and motivates more investment in the community.

"In a smaller city, you can actually affect change. You can put people into position in policy to ensure we get the resources we need,” she said.