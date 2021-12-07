Buble, Legend, and Adele round out Strip's residency hot streak

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — It seems like there is a new A-list music talent announcing new shows in Las Vegas every day. Residencies at Caesars, Resorts World, and Planet Hollywood are keeping the city front and center in the music world.

The heaviest-hitters right now are John Legend, Michael Bublé, and Adele. These shows bring money to town and that is what it is all about.

“I think it goes part and parcel with the return of the city,” said Anthony Curtis of LasVegasAdvisor.com.

Tickets for Adele formally go on sale Tuesday and she will be over at Caesars Palace, Michael Bublé on Friday at Resorts World, and John Legend on December 13 at Planet Hollywood.

Weekends with Adele will require both vaccinations and negative COVID tests.

“Adele’s going to be a big ticket, there’s no doubt about it,” said Curtis. “That’s good for the casinos because when somebody can pay that price for a concert ticket, they can pay that pay that price at restaurants and at shops and at gambling tables.”

Curtis says that right now, the city’s riding high. These artists enjoy being in a roster and one leads to the other. But he says this string of strong talents will not last forever.

“I don’t think anything in Vegas right now is sustainable,” he said. “I think what we’re seeing right now is, ‘You better get it while you can. And just my opinion—I don’t think it’s sustainable. But I think it’s going to last for a little while.”