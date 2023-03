LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Bryson Tiller is coming to Las Vegas this June after a six-year touring hiatus.

The singer will headline a show at the Brooklyn Bowl on June 7 as part of his "Back and I'm Better Tour."

Tickets for the show will go on presale through Livenation starting Wednesday, March 22, with a general sale to follow on Friday, March 24 at 10 a.m. through Ticketmaster.

Tiller will also be in Vegas as a performer for the Lovers & Friends music festival on May 6 of this year.