Brothel owner wants rural Nevada town to stop using the word 'prostitute'

WELLS CITY, Nev. (KTNV) — The owner and operator of a brothel in Wells City, Nevada wants city council to change the language used on official paperwork for their workers.

Madam Bella Cummins is looking to persuade local government officials to replace the word "prostitute" on Sheriff's work cards.

“I’m asking to address the Wells City Council and implore the council to officially change the work card designation to ‘courtesan,’ a term that aptly describes the services provided by brothel workers, but without the negative connotations associated with the current classification," Cummins said.

Her letter to the city, in full, can be found here.

She says derogatory terms can contribute to a hostile environment toward women, undermine their inherent dignity and hinder social progress.

The Bella's Hacienda Ranch has been around since 1950. It is a legally operated brothel in Northeast Nevada.