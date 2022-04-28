Bringing art and sports together; accomplished artist Rob Prior brought in for NFL draft experience

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Rob Prior was destined to be an artist before he was even born. Coming from a family of artists, Prior had his first work published at age 13 and his first international piece published at age 15.

"I’m an ambidextrous painter but I wasn’t born that way. I was born a righty. When I got to be about 10 years old I thought what if I lose my right hand. I’m done as an artist. So I switched everything because I wanted to make my left hand my dominant hand," Prior explains.

He usually doesn’t take longer than 3 hours to complete a painting but where it gets really wild is his fast-painting live pieces.

He says he blacks out the world around him until it’s just him and the canvas. He puts turns on his music and gets to work, using both hands to paint, all with his eyes closed.

Now he’s taking his talents to the NFL, planning to paint prospects live as they are called out one by one.

"They’re bringing in music and all kinds of art. But they haven’t really brought in fine art. So that’s what I want to bring to the table," Prior said.

His biggest challenge with the NFL draft will be the 15-foot trip tick which is 3 different paintings brought together. One side will be 16 of the draft picks and the other side will have the other 16. In the middle is roger.

He was able to meet the prospects he’ll be painting Wednesday. He says that was crucial in capturing their essence in the painting.

"This is their moment to shine. This is what they’ve worked for their entire lives. I get to be a part of that which is such an honor," says Prior.

Prior wants to continue to make strides in bridging the art and sports community together because he says sports is just another form of art. The proceeds will then go to the NFL foundation.

Prio will be at the NFL draft experience Thursday at 5 p.m. and Friday at 4 p.m.