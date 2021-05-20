What it means to be an Asian American and Pacific Islander woman

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Throughout history, AAPI (Asian American and Pacific Islander) women have made groundbreaking contributions to American culture.

From medicine to politics, beauty and fashion there's no denying their leadership, innovation and creativity.

Jasmine Bondoc, owner of Chicsincity, a successful lash and wax salon in Las Vegas says her determination to make it as an entrepreneur came from her parents.

"At a very young age, my parents instilled in me to work very hard. When I was growing up seeing my parents work all the time inspired me to work hard and get into entrepreneurship so that I can have a little bit more free time," Bondoc said.

MORE STORIES: Celebrating Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month in Las Vegas | 2021

For Vida Lin giving AAPI women hope and a platform to find their voice was her mission when she started the Asian Community Development Council in the Las Vegas valley.

"One of the major reasons why I came to Las Vegas is because I wanted to help the Asian community. There were a lot of issues in our community and there was no where for them to go. We have a voice and we must use it," Lin said.

As the modern AAPI women evolves, the possibilities are limitless.

"If I can do what I am doing now anybody can do that anything they want," Lin said.