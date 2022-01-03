Visual artist Vince Fraser combines art and activism in new Las Vegas exhibition

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — You can now experience African culture through digital art inside the Bellagio Gallery of Fine Art.

The new exhibition is brought to you by ARTECHOUSE and London based visual artist Vince Fraser.

This new multi-sensory digital art installation examines the Black experience through the eyes of Fraser.

"I tend to take things from the past and then bring them into the present, so I will take historical references and study Africa," Fraser said.

The word 'Ase' derives from the Yoruba philosophy, meaning, power to make things change.

"A lot of people especially Black people don't know much about their history, so I wanted to make people come to this exhibition, learn something new," Fraser said.

Ase: Afro Frequencies will be on view daily at the Bellagio Gallery of Fine Art from December 23, 2021 through April 18, 2022 from 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Tickets are $18 for adults; $16 for Nevada residents; and $15 for seniors 65 and older, students, teachers and military with valid ID.

Children 5 and younger are free.

