Transgender Day of Remembrance 2021

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Transgender Day of Remembrance is November 20.

The annual observance is a time to reflect on lives lost to violence because of their sexual identity.

The day hopes to raise visibility for the LGBTQ plus community and address the issues they may face.

The journey of acceptance in this community is constantly evolving.

In 2021, trans inclusion is finally on the rise.

However, while some change has been made, the United States has seen an increase of violence against the LGBTQ plus community.

According to the Human Rights Campaign, 2020 was the deadliest year for the trans community.

Last year, 45 trans people were violently killed, nationwide.

However, Nevada is ahead of this deadly statistic.

The FBI says in 2019, there were five hate crimes based on sexual orientation and identity in Las Vegas.

