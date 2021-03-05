The Selma Bridge Crossing Jubilee hosts virtual 3-day event

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — One area in Alabama serves as a reminder of the struggles for equality.

In March of 1965, thousands crossed Edmund Pettus Bridge in Selma following a dark day known as "Bloody Sunday."

In the early 1960s Civil Rights leaders fought for the Black vote, guiding several voting registration campaigns throughout Selma, Alabama.

When their efforts were challenged by law enforcement, they held a series of non-violent demonstration.

In February of 1965, Jimmy Lee Jackson, a church deacon and demonstrator, was shot by an Alabama State Trooper and died eight days later.

His death triggered a demonstration on March 7, 1965, known as "Bloody Sunday".

Law enforcement was caught with their hands red, as the violence of that day was shown for the world to see.

In the aftermath of Bloody Sunday, Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. and more than 3,000 others marched 49 miles from Selma to Montgomery, capturing the attention of Congress to pass a new law.

In the years to follow, "Bloody Sunday" became known as the catalyst for the Voting Rights Act of 1965.

Every year, on the first weekend of March, the Bridge Crossing Jubilee reflects on the historic events that took place decades ago.

Now, over a decade later, The Jubilee has grown and the message has reached millions.

Here in the valley, the Las Vegas chapter of Delta Sigma Theta was inspired to create a reenactment of their own and got to work ahead of the 2020 Presidential election.

"While we were registering people to vote, we thought it may be a good idea to remind people how important it is to vote and how just years ago we didn't have this opportunity," Nedra Cooper, The Las Vegas Alumni Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority incorporated, said.

Due to COVID-19, there won't be a march in the valley this year but the national Jubilee will go virtual for all to attend.

To learn more about the Annual Selma Bridge Crossing Jubilee click here.

To register for the this year's virtual Selma Bridge Crossing Jubilee, click here.