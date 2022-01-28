The importance of diversity, inclusion in toys

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Representation in toys matters.

Diversity in the toy box can have a bigger impact than you could expect.

Seeing toys that represent, resemble and depict you can have a positive impact on a child's development and self esteem.

Las Vegas Resident Gigi Simmons is teaching her grandchildren that all races matter.

"It's so important to look up to people who look like you, representation truly matters in all we do," Simmons said.

Barbie is one of the most diverse dolls in the world.

In 1968 Barbie made their first Black doll, Christie.

Barbie: The Exhibition inside the Shops at Crystals, "takes guests from 1959 to the present day."

Christy-Ann Lopez, brand ambassador, says the exhibit examines how pop culture and fashion trends have shaped a global phenomenon.

"The exhibition celebrates Barbie as a reflection of culture, with exclusive interviews and an up-close look at vintage dolls, career representation, and fashion trends from each era. The exhibition features a multi-million dollar collection of hundreds of artifacts from the 60-year history of Barbie including the Original 1959 Barbie as well as an original Barbie Dreamhouse. There are also numerous photo ops throughout the exhibition including a life-sized Barbie Mirror Pink Corvette!"

For more information on the Barbie: The Exhibition click here.

