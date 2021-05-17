Watch
Thailicious Authentic Thai & Vegan restaurant promises a true taste of Thailand

Posted at 7:39 PM, May 16, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-16 22:39:10-04

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Thai food has grown to be one of the world's most popular dishes.

Atinan Sukaneeyouth, Owner of Thailicious says his restaurant reminds him of nights out in Thailand.

From the decor on the walls to sweet and spicy dishes, Sukaneeyouth made sure when he opened Thailicious in Henderson that a piece of home would be with him.

"Thailand is known as the country of smile," Sukaneeyouth said.

Thailand is a Southeast Asian country.

Like most, family is first in this culture and Buddhism is a religion taught and practiced throughout the country.

Rice is a staple food at every meal and treating one another with respect is tradition.

Thailicious is located at 19 S Stephanie St Ste. 160, Henderson, NV 89012.

