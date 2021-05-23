Watch
Explore Taiwan's culture inside Din Tai Fung restaurant in Las Vegas

Posted at 3:27 PM, May 23, 2021
LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Din Tai Fung is one of the most popular Taiwanese restaurants in the country.

Taiwanese culture is rich, flavorful and it's simple.

Din Tai Fung's executive chef Chen says its unique customs can be traced back to their roots in Taiwan.

"Taiwan is in the center of Asia. Our cuisine is influenced by everywhere and Taiwan combines all the flavors from city's around Asia," Chen said.

To preserve Taiwanese traditions, Chen says the custom inside the restaurant is in their dumplings.

"Din Tai Fung is best known for our Xiao Long Bao, a soup pork dumpling. We make everything from scratch every day by folding the dumplings with our hands," Chen said.

While the delicacy is delicious, creating the dish is not easy.

Chen says they train their chefs for six months to a year to learn the craft and technique and hopes that the food at Din Tai Fung can bring different cultures together.

