Roseman University aims to increase underrepresented minorities in STEAM

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Roseman University of Health Sciences is aiming to increase underrepresented minorities in STEAM fields.

A Rose Grows in the Desert", is a pathway program created by Roseman College of Medicine's ASPIRE program.

The program is designed to increase the local healthcare workforce and careers in STEM fields.

The program recruits middle and high school students who are interested in a healthcare and STEM careers.

Sheyla Pierre, Director of Equity Development and Community Engagement at Roseman University says the program offers educational and formative experiences that will cultivate kids desire to pursue a career in healthcare.

"This is a fun, engaging, and innovative experience for the kids who participate," Pierre said.

A Rose Grows in the Desert will be on Saturday, November 13th from 10a-noon.

This event will take place at Marlon's Closet and Bookstore at 910 W Owens Ave, Las Vegas, NV 89106.