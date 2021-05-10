Organization of Chinese Americans looks to improve AAPI community

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — As we continue to bridge the divide we are honoring our local community for AAPI (Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders) Heritage Month.

Good Morning Las Vegas introduces you to an organization that's creating a positive space for young professionals.

The organization of Chinese Americans, also known as OCA, is a national organization aimed at improving the well being of the AAPI community and creating leaders for the next generation.

We caught up with members of the Las Vegas chapter, which started in 1998.

The group is volunteer led and has many programs, including a mentorship program.

The current president says it's a perfect opportunity for college students.

"I joined the mentorship program to get more experience in more things I wouldn't have learned in class, such as networking, public speaking things like that. I decided to give back by joining the organization and eventually taking part on the board and now becoming the president," says Brian Kieatiwong.

All month long, OCA Las Vegas is hosting events for its members, including a movie night and workout class.

If you're interested in joining more information is available here.