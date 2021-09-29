Nevada State Museum highlights diversity, cultural identity in new exhibit

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Nevada State Museum debuts new exhibit about cultural identity.

In this new exhibit, Nevada State Museum says cultural identity comes from belonging to a social group.

Often times, family, heritage, ethnicity or race can also determine one's identity.

According to organizers, cultural identity "may also derive from language, gender, religion, age, occupation, and locality or sense of place."

This exhibit explores folk traditions, which are typically passed from one person to another by word of mouth, imitation, or observation.

"The Nevada Arts Council’s Folklife Friends and Neighbors Initiative is about you—your family, your neighbors, your friends, your community. It’s also about us—who we are as Nevadans navigating the challenges and opportunities of the 21st Century."

“Find Your Folklife: We Are ‘the Folk,’ All of Us,” can be seen at the Nevada State Museum, Las Vegas, 309 S. Valley View Blvd. in Las Vegas (on the Springs Preserve campus). The museum is open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday through Monday.

