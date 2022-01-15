Nevada State College provides housing for Afghan refugees

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Nevada State College is among many lending a hand and helping Afghan refugees.

The college partnered with Clark County to secure federal funding and local refugee resettlement agencies to explore temporary and permanent housing for Afghan families.

The Governor's office for New Americans is one of many organizations working with Nevada State College to help resettle refugees in the Silver State.

When housing became an issue, the African Community Center stepped in to help.

"We have been doing this work since 2003 and since then we have resettled over 4,000 refugees from all over the world through the African community center, so the fact that we are able to assist with this need, is what our mission is all about," Milan Devetak, Director of the African Community Center said.



While Nevada State College is providing temporary housing for Afghan families, the college is asking students and the community to respect their privacy during this transition.

In the coming months, Dr. Pollard, President of Nevada State College says they will continue to open their door to Afghan families and live out their mission to make their campus a safe haven for all.