Nevada has 5th smallest gender pay gap in the country

Posted at 12:41 PM, Nov 01, 2021
LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Nevada has the 5th smallest gender pay gap according to Business.org.

A new study says, women in Nevada, earn on average, 13% less than men.

According to Business.org, the average female salary comes in at $40,775, while the average male salary comes in at $46,706 in the silver state.

Business.org says, women in Nevada effectively stop getting paid on November 15, 2021 because of the 13% wage gap.

Nationally, there is a gender pay gap of 18%, which results in the pay-stop date for the country to be October 29th.

