Nevada Alliance for Student Diversity aims to help LGBTQ youth during pandemic

LGBTQ Youth
Posted at 7:20 PM, Dec 21, 2021
LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Studies show LGBTQ youth experience higher levels of isolation.

Those feelings of loneliness have been heightened during the pandemic.

With the Omicron variant spreading, more people may not be able to connect with their loved ones.

The Nevada Alliance for Student Diversity is on a mission to provide the support needed to LGBTQ youth, parents and allies during this challenging time.

The Nevada Alliance for Student Diversity is located at 1830 E Sahara Ave, Las Vegas, NV 89104.

To learn more about LGBTQ youth support groups, programs and resources, click here.

