LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — National Hispanic Heritage month kicks off September 15.

From September 15 through October 15, many will celebrate and honor the contributions made from Mexican and Latin Americans of the past and present.

Hispanic Heritage month celebrates culture rooted in all Latin American countries.

Latin America refers to all countries in Central and South America.

Hispanic people usually speak Spanish and come from a Spanish speaking origin like Spain or Mexico.

Latino people typically hail from Latin America.

Hispanic culture is diverse. Their culture is defined in the character and soul of its people.