Local UNLV grad Sin á Tes Souhaits is Clark County's new poet laureate

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Las Vegas local Sin á Tes Souhaits is Clark County's new poet laureate.

Souhaits is a Black poet from east Las Vegas who goes by 'Sin' for Sin City.

"My name is Sin, I'm from this city, I am a reflection of this city in every way," Souhaits said.

Souhaits received his master's degree in 2019 from UNLV.

Growing up on the east side of town, Souhaits says he never dreamed the power of his words would lead him to a better life.

"I think I decided and realized I was going to be a poet for life when I was in college. I had been writing since a teen and it was the encouragement from my teachers to chase my dreams," Souhaits said.

Souhaits says he is on a mission to improve the arts in underrepresented communities.

"I want to help minority communities and give them exposure to alternative activities, my mission is to help our students find skills and find their passion," Souhaits said.

