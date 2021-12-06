Watch
Local NewsBridging the Divide

Actions

Marlon's Closet and Bookstore aims to help minority owned businesses

items.[0].image.alt
Marlon's Closet and Bookstore<br/><br/>
Marlon's Closet and Bookstore<br/><br/>
Marlon's Closet and Bookstore
Marlon's Closet and Bookstore
Posted at 11:45 AM, Dec 06, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-06 14:59:12-05

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Kenya Young is helping minority owned businesses while honoring her brother's life and legacy.

Marlon's Closet and Bookstore is a unique entrepreneurial market space, giving opportunity to new businesses on the Historic West side.

Kenya Young says the idea came after a tragic loss.

"I loss my brother in December of 2020 to COVID, it was one of the biggest heartbreaks of my life," Young said.

Young opened Marlon's Closet in August of 2021 in honor of her brother.

"We have books by local authors, clothes by local boutiques, Marlon's coffee, everything is local. It's my way of giving back and honoring my brother," Young said.

Marlon's Closet and Bookstore is located at 910 W Owens Ave, Las Vegas, NV 89106.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

HOW TO WATCH