LVMPD welcomes first turbaned SIKH police officer

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department welcomes 46 new recruits to the rank of police officer.

The graduation ceremony took place today at the Orleans Hotel and Casino.

The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department said they are "proud to acknowledge the 46 graduates mirror the diverse community we serve."

The department says 21 of the graduates speak Spanish, Russian, Punjabi, Bulgarian, Cantonese, Tagalog, and Vietnamese.

The department says they are committed to "recruiting and hiring a qualified, diverse workforce"

The 2022 class has 40 men and 6 women.

Among those new officers, included the first turbaned SIKH police officer, Kabir Singh Kamboj.

