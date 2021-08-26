Lt. Sheree Butler makes history as first Black female corrections officer Lieutenant for LVMPD

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Lt. Sheree Butler becomes the first Black female corrections officer Lieutenant for the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department.

Butler is was born and raised in the Northeast valley.

She says her dream as a child wasn't a career in law enforcement but her journey led her here thanks to a good friend.

"My friend, who works for the department encouraged me to apply for a civilian job," Butler said.

Butler began her career with the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department in August of 1997.

She worked through the ranks and in July of 2021 became the first Black female corrections officer Lieutenant for the department.

She says the support and love from the community has been overwhelming.

"It feels really good to be received and the support and love that I've got from officers and other supervisors has been refreshing," Butler said.

Butler is breaking barriers and inspiring a new generation of women of color.