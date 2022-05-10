Local student earns one of the highest GPA's in CCSD history, headed to Harvard University

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Ashley Vazquez-Romo is expected to graduate Basic Academy in May with a 6.5 GPA, one of the highest grade point averages in CCSD history.

Vazquez-Romo is graduating at the top of her class and will be valedictorian.

Her high GPA was earned by an accumulation of advanced placement and international baccalaureate classes.

With her work ethic and GPA, Vazquez-Romo had her pick of some of the top colleges in the U.S., like, Harvard, Princeton, Yale, UPenn, USC and Vanderbilt.

She received over a dozen college offers and scholarships.

While the decision was tough, Vazquez-Romo chose to attend Harvard University on a full ride scholarship.

Ashley Vazquez-Romo graduates May 26 from Basic Academy.