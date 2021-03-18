Las Vegas women share what womanhood means to them

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Women's History Month began in 1987.

Throughout the month of March, many take time to honor and celebrate the contributions and achievements women have made in history, culture and society.

This March, nine women in the Las Vegas valley spoke to 13 Action News about what being a woman means to them.

Sarah Moore, Vice President of Brand Marketing at MGM Resorts said, "Women are warriors and they're built to do phenomenal things."

Author Galit Ventura-Rozen said she's "really excited to be a woman right now," more than she's ever been.

It's important to always define womanhood on your own terms.

Stephanie Glanzer, chief sales officer and senior vice president at MGM said, "Women are capable of being powerful, successful and assertive."

Womanhood is often complex, but not complicated, and Desirae King, author and motivational speaker said, "No matter what life throws your way, know there is a purpose and plan for your life."

Kasina Douglass-Boone, Community leader and former Assemblywoman, said being a woman is "empowering and joyful."

