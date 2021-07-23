Las Vegas woman creates Brown Skin Brunchin', a networking event for minorities

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A Las Vegas woman is building sisterhood one brunch at a time.

Lillian Jackson and her partner Melissa Mason created Brown Skin Brunchin', a monthly event calling women of color to network and expand their social circle.

Their brunch event began in their hometown of Richmond, Virginia, and has since expanded across the United States.

Jackson said, their mission is to "bring like-minded brown women together through food, community service, and travel. We offer women the opportunity to build their brunch squad by attending our monthly brunches."

When Jackson moved to the Las Vegas valley for a new job opportunity, she was also in need of a new social life.

"One of the things that I found when I got here was that I didn't have any friends and how do you live in a city as great as this one with no friends," Jackson said.

Soon Jackson started going out to brunch and meeting women who looked like her and shared the same interests.

"Through brunch I met a lot of new women and Vegas became very fun," Jackson said.

Since creating this event in 2018, Brown Skin Brunchin' has grown.

The event is now serving minority communities in 20 different cities across the U.S.

Jackson said representation matters and seeing others who look like you and share the same goals builds confidence.

Their next event will be held in August at Tailgate Social inside Palace Station Hotel and Casino.

To find out more information about Brown Skin Brunchin' and their next event in Las Vegas, click here.

