Las Vegas community honors the legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The 40th Annual Dr. Martin Luther King parade kicked off today in downtown Las Vegas.

The valley showed up to honor the legacy of King with music, art, dance performances and spoken word.

Local leaders and Senator Cortez-Masto used today as a call for action, demanding the right to vote for all.

Dr. King spent his lifetime fighting for equality and spreading messages of hope and peace.

His life mission was to uplift oppressed communities and conquer unity for all.

As the community strives to live Dr. King's dream, the valley remembers his bravery, resilience and leadership.