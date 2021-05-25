How George Floyd's murder changed Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — One year ago, nine minutes and 29 seconds cost a man his life and triggered protests around the world.

George Floyd was murdered by police in Minnesota and Floyd's name remains the focal point for police reform and all-encompassing issues like diversity and inclusion.

It also inspired 13 Action News to launch our ongoing series, Bridging The Divide.

In the wake of chaos, the conversation about police reform became front and center.

Many chanted "defund the police," some found different ways to hold the badges in blue accountable for their actions.

13 Action News invited community leaders to have frank discussions as uncomfortable as they might be about policing in Southern Nevada.

"Unfortunately and tragically in some cases across our nation police departments across our country are not created equal," said Deputy Sheriff Kelly McMahill, with the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department.

McMahill says the department spent this past year working to combat racism and inequality within the force and here in the valley.

A movement was born one year ago at 13 Action News with the Bridging the Divide series.

The series set out to host a conversation about humanity and recognize our differences - an honest and open look at social issues many reluctant to address and the sometimes uncomfortable topics that can't be ignored any longer.

13 Action News fought for diversity and inclusion and we pledge to do our continued part through our Bridging the Divide coverage.