How a Las Vegas couple is building generational wealth for their children

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — At just 5-years-old, Jacey Cook is an author and entrepreneur.

During the pandemic shutdown, Jacey released her first book, "Let's Count and Color Lip Gloss with Jacey."

The child's book is sold on Amazon and its all thanks to her parents, Joseph and Casia Cook.

The Cook's turned Jacey's struggle with numbers into success and profit.

"Our daughter struggled with counting numbers so we figured out a way to encourage her while doing something fun," Casia Cook said.

Casia Cook says entrepreneurship is not for everyone but they are giving their kids the option.

Joseph Cook says creating a coloring book during the pandemic was not easy due to lack of supply.

"We made it happen, found freelancers to help us," Joseph Cook said.

Joseph and Casia are teaching their four children how to overcome adversity while building generation wealth.

The couple are leading by example as franchise owners of Mr. Fries Man in North Las Vegas, another rare opportunity they ceased during the pandemic.

"We always worked hard, so like she said, we tried to find something different for us and we wanted to leave something for our children," Joseph Cook said.

The loss of jobs during the pandemic gave the Cooks a different perspective on entrepreneurship.

The list of up-and-coming young Black entrepreneurs in the valley keeps growing.

Black entrepreneurship is multiplying, creating their own seat at a table they built.

"It's our time to get out of our mind and start doing it, failure is not a failure, it's a lesson," Joseph Cook said.

Mr. Fries Man in North Las Vegas is located at 4040 W Craig Rd, North Las Vegas, NV 89032.