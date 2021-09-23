Grupo Folklórico Libertad de Las Vegas shines for National Hispanic American Heritage Month

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Grupo Folklórico Libertad de Las Vegas celebrates National Hispanic American Heritage Month at DISCOVERY Children's Museum.

Folklórico is a traditional style of dance and can be traced back to indigenous people living in Mexico.

During this form of dance, Women wear colorful and long skirts and usually wear a long-sleeved blouse with their hair braided, usually with ribbons in Mexican colors.

Traditionally, the men wear "charro" which is a Mexican suit and the attire is usually black.

DISCOVERY Children’s Museum is also hosting an Hispanic American Heritage Month celebration.

DISCOVERY is offering several activities including exploring national flags, discovering new artists, enjoying traditional music and learning to traditional dance moves.

For more information on DISCOVERY Children’s Museum Hispanic American Heritage Month celebration click, here.