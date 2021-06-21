Effort to change discrimination in healthcare against the LGBTQ community

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Research shows most LGBTQ adults say they've experienced discrimination from a healthcare professional.

But there's a growing effort to change those numbers and possibly save lives.

Reporter Kai Beech is looking into it.

While performing on stage in drag in front of a crowd "Mutha Chucka" feels free.

But he says seeing a doctor in private hasn't always been as welcoming.

Chucka also known as Chuck Gutro is one of the many people in the LGBTQ community who claim they've faced discrimination in professional medical settings.

According to the American Heart Association, 56% of LGBTQ adults report experiencing discrimination from a health care professional.

Which medical experts say could lead to serious health issues.

Billy Caceres is an assistant professor at the Columbia University School of Nursing.

He says avoiding health care even for a short time could have permanent consequences.

To improve this issue Caceres believes more LGBTQ content should be taught in medical school, extra training should be required for established clinical practices and new policies should be put in place to help health care provider better understand LGBTQ health disparities.

While Chucka is confident getting on stage and speaking out he understands everyone isn't as free.

But when it comes to health he says LGBTQ people can't afford to be quiet