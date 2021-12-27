Community leaders celebrate Kwanzaa in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Kwanzaa is a celebration of Black culture, family and unity.
The holiday is celebrated this year from December 26 through January 1.
Kwanzaa was created in 1966 by Dr. Maulana Karenga, a Black educator and activist.
Kwanzaa derives from "Matunda ya Kwanka" which means "first fruits" in Swahili.
The holiday is defined by the seven principles.
Each day is dedicated to a specific principle, marked by lighting a new candle on the kinara.
