Community leaders celebrate Kwanzaa in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Kwanzaa is a celebration of Black culture, family and unity.

The holiday is celebrated this year from December 26 through January 1.

Kwanzaa was created in 1966 by Dr. Maulana Karenga, a Black educator and activist.

Kwanzaa derives from "Matunda ya Kwanka" which means "first fruits" in Swahili.

The holiday is defined by the seven principles.

Each day is dedicated to a specific principle, marked by lighting a new candle on the kinara.

